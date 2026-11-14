Poor condition of washrooms at tehsil complex flagged, admn urged to act

BJP State Executive Committee member and former Phagwara Mayor Arun Khosla has expressed concern over the poor condition of the men’s and women’s washrooms at the tehsil complex, urging the administration to take immediate steps to improve cleanliness and ensure proper maintenance of these essential public facilities.

He pointed out that heaps of garbage have accumulated inside and around the washrooms, while the foul smell has made their use extremely difficult. Due to the unhygienic conditions, visitors are reluctant to use the facilities, resulting in considerable inconvenience, particularly for women and elderly people.

Khosla said that thousands of people visit the Tehsil Complex every day in connection with their official and land-related work. A large number of them are women and senior citizens, who face particular difficulties in the absence of clean and functional washrooms. He emphasised that providing hygienic toilet facilities at public places is a basic responsibility of the administration.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government, Khosla said that despite repeated claims of providing better public amenities, the condition of washrooms at such an important public establishment raises questions about the implementation of these promises. He also referred to the Swachh Bharat Mission being pursued by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that its objectives must be implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

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He expressed surprise that despite the offices of senior administrative officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Tehsildar, being located within the Tehsil Complex, the problem had not been adequately addressed. He urged the concerned authorities to ensure immediate cleaning, necessary repairs, regular water supply and a permanent arrangement for the daily upkeep of the washrooms.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Phagwara SDM Dr Navjot Sharma said that all necessary steps were being initiated to address the problems concerning the washrooms at the Tehsil Complex. She assured that the matter was being looked into and the required measures would be taken to resolve the difficulties being faced by visitors.