Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 7

The recently held sports trials for the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) saw disappointingly low participation, with only a handful of players turning up for most of the trials. The trials were held over two days and witnessed a total of 456 players participating in 11 games. However, a majority of the participants, 221, chose to play hockey, while only a few players showed up for other sports.

The number of players who turned up for gymnastics was shockingly low, with only one player coming over the two days. Athletics saw slightly better participation, with a total of 74 players — 64 boys and 10 girls — taking part in the trials. Basketball had only six participants — five boys and one girl — while boxing had 15 boys and 10 girls. Football saw a total of 27 players turning up for the trials.

On the second day, the situation did not improve either, with only a few players showing up for most of the games.

One of the coaches, who took trials, expressed concern over the performance of the players. “I have seen that the players who are coming do not play well. It means that they need to be given proper training in their schools,” the coach said.

Another coach said, “The low participation could be due to the fear of losing their best players to the PIS, where the credit for their victories is taken by the institute not by the coaches who trained them.”

Majority opt for hockey