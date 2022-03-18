Poor start to vax drive for children

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

The drive to inoculate those in the 12-14 group has got off to a lukewarm start in the district. In the past two days, as many as 512 children were administered the dose. There are as many as 1.07 lakh eligible children falling in this category in Jalandhar.

While 220 children received the jab on Wednesday, 292 were jabbed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the continuing drive for above the age of 15, as many as 3,406 persons received the jab today. The number of precautionary doses administered was 122.

While the vaccination for the 12-14 age group started amidst mixed responses from experts, the decision to include children came in the wake of expansion of the Covid jab drive to include the 6.5 crore children in the country. The state of Punjab has decided to go ahead with the vaccines even though all Covid restrictions were lifted only a day ago.

Vaccine for the 12-14 age group children is being given to beneficiaries at the CHC, Basti Gujan, and the CHC, Garha, while SMOs have made arrangements for the vaccination of children. Beneficiaries under this category can directly get themselves registered by visiting the session site or through online service adding that they must carry their Aadhaar card or any photo ID. The second dose would be delivered after 28 days of the first dose.

In Jalandhar, a total of 5,510 people got jabbed today, of whom 3,406 were in the 15 plus category and 122 people received the precautionary dose. So far, in total, 1847,951 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 16,01,474 the second dose and 70,731 have received precautionary doses.