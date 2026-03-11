Poor waste management tarnishes Phagwara’s image: Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena Phagwara unit president Raman Sharma on Tuesday alleged negligence by the municipal administration, saying the city’s lack of proper garbage disposal is affecting both its appearance and the health of residents.

Speaking to journalists here, Sharma said that just as a clean and healthy environment is essential for every individual in the world, the residents of Phagwara also deserve to live in hygienic surroundings. However, he pointed out that open garbage dumps in several parts of the city have made life difficult for residents.

He cited the areas near Government Senior Secondary School for Boys (School of Eminence), Urban Estate and Hoshiarpur Road as glaring examples where waste has been lying unattended.

Sharma said the garbage dump near the School of Eminence is not only posing a serious health risk to students but is also creating inconvenience for people passing through the area. The foul smell, presence of flies and mosquitoes and unhygienic conditions are constantly raising the risk of diseases. He added that such an environment can have adverse mental and physical effects on schoolchildren, which is a matter of concern for their future.

He further said that another garbage dump in Urban Estate is located close to Bahra Hospital. Ironically, a board promoting the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme has been installed on the same garbage heap, which, according to him, reflects poorly on the functioning of the authorities. “On one hand the government is promoting free treatment through health insurance schemes, while on the other hand the failure to remove garbage is creating conditions that lead to diseases,” he remarked.

Sharma also stated that these open garbage dumps are damaging the city’s overall beauty and civic image. He urged the Phagwara administration and the Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps to remove the garbage heaps and ensure a proper waste management system.

Appealing for urgent action, Sharma said the authorities must address the issue on priority, remove the open dumps and create a clean environment so that students as well as residents can lead a comfortable life. “A clean Phagwara will lead to a healthy Phagwara,” he added.