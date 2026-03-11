DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Poor waste management tarnishes Phagwara’s image: Shiv Sena leader

Poor waste management tarnishes Phagwara’s image: Shiv Sena leader

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:59 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Garbage lies scattered on a road in Jalandhar. FILE
Advertisement

Shiv Sena Phagwara unit president Raman Sharma on Tuesday alleged negligence by the municipal administration, saying the city’s lack of proper garbage disposal is affecting both its appearance and the health of residents.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists here, Sharma said that just as a clean and healthy environment is essential for every individual in the world, the residents of Phagwara also deserve to live in hygienic surroundings. However, he pointed out that open garbage dumps in several parts of the city have made life difficult for residents.

Advertisement

He cited the areas near Government Senior Secondary School for Boys (School of Eminence), Urban Estate and Hoshiarpur Road as glaring examples where waste has been lying unattended.

Advertisement

Sharma said the garbage dump near the School of Eminence is not only posing a serious health risk to students but is also creating inconvenience for people passing through the area. The foul smell, presence of flies and mosquitoes and unhygienic conditions are constantly raising the risk of diseases. He added that such an environment can have adverse mental and physical effects on schoolchildren, which is a matter of concern for their future.

He further said that another garbage dump in Urban Estate is located close to Bahra Hospital. Ironically, a board promoting the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme has been installed on the same garbage heap, which, according to him, reflects poorly on the functioning of the authorities. “On one hand the government is promoting free treatment through health insurance schemes, while on the other hand the failure to remove garbage is creating conditions that lead to diseases,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Sharma also stated that these open garbage dumps are damaging the city’s overall beauty and civic image. He urged the Phagwara administration and the Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps to remove the garbage heaps and ensure a proper waste management system.

Appealing for urgent action, Sharma said the authorities must address the issue on priority, remove the open dumps and create a clean environment so that students as well as residents can lead a comfortable life. “A clean Phagwara will lead to a healthy Phagwara,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts