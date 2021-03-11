Pope's envoy to visit Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Leaders from various social sectors belonging to the Catholic community of Christians will meet at the Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall (Gadar Party Martyr’s Memorial) in Jalandhar to welcome the proposed visit of the Pope’’s envoy to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli to Jalandhar. There will be a discussion on burning issues and the growing commercial interest in missionary charity work. Former sarpanch Younas Peter, convener of the Catholic Union, said the Christian community, like other minorities, faces external and internal threats. TNS

Bizmen slam gst ‘inspections’

Jalandhar: Traders condemned the ‘inspections’ that are allegedly being carried out by officials for the last few days. Under the banner of Traders’ Forum, industrialists met on Friday and held a discussion. Ravinder Dhir, an industrialists, said GST Department officials were conducting inspections and raids, which are not happening for quite some time now. “Years have passed since such inspections were last carried out, but now these have started again. Surveys are being conducted these days and it seems we will be their target,” he said. Dhir said before coming to power, the state government had promised that there would be no “afsar-shahi” and manufacturers and traders would be able to take their own decisions. “Where is the promise? Unit owners are being harassed. They (officials) ask for records, stock, etc. They can also keep the record, which is not acceptable at all,” the industrialists said.