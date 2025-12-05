Poppy powder seized, one held

The Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested an individual after recovering poppy powder during patrol operations across the district.

SHO Jaswinderpal, reported that while the police team was on patrol duty near the Chahdigarh bypass, they apprehended a woman identified as Asha Rani, resident of Bajidowal, City Phagwara, on suspicion. A search led to the recovery of 1 kg 39 grams of poppy powder from her possession. A case has been registered against her.

