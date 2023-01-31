Population up by 50,000 in 32 wards: Resurvey

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

It was in December last year when a survey report of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation mentioned that “the city population has come down from 9,16,735 in 2011 to 8,75,000 in 2022”. Finding faults, a resurvey was ordered.

As per the reports, the survey of 32 wards got completed today and it is reported that there is an increase in the population by more than 50,000 in these wards. However, the final report is expected to come out on Tuesday.

A private agency was specially hired for the work and as many as 72 employees were working daily and visiting door-to-door to carry out the survey. The city is expected to have 85 wards now. The survey was done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held next year.