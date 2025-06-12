DT
Home / Jalandhar / Poses as customer, youth flees with two iphones from store in Phagwara

Poses as customer, youth flees with two iphones from store in Phagwara

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A theft occurred in Satnampura of Phagwara where a youth, posing as a customer, allegedly fled with two high-end smartphones from a local mobile store.

According to Mohit Bangar, owner of Bangar Telecom, the incident took place while he was away for work and his father was managing the store. A young man arrived at the shop and requested to see iPhones. After being shown two models, each priced at Rs 55,000, the individual asked for a scanner for digital payment. He showed the payment confirmation, which appeared genuine at the first glance.

However, when Mohit’s father attempted to verify the transaction, the man quickly exited the shop. Outside, a woman was reportedly waiting for him in a vehicle. The duo fled the scene with both phones, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.10 lakh.

The police have been informed and an investigation is underway. The CCTV footage clearly captured the suspect's face, while initial findings suggest that the vehicle’s registration plate was fake.

The police are using the footage to identify the suspect and have urged business owners to remain cautious against digital payment frauds.

