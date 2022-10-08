Possession delayed, JIT plot owners meet MLA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

Members of the Surya Enclave Extension Welfare Society today met Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, and handed over a memorandum to him against the Jalandhar Improvement Trust for not providing possession of plots with complete basic amenities to the owners in the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme.

They said as per the scheme, the possession of the plots was to be given in 2016, but the same hadn’t been given to date as the Trust failed to carry out development work in the area. Jatinder Mohan Sharma, president of the society, said they had invested lakhs of rupees in purchasing a plot at the Surya Enclave Extension; however, neither had they received the possession nor the refund.

Have taken up matter with officials The development work at Surya Enclave Extension will start soon. I have taken up the matter with higher authorities. Soon things will change for the better. —Member, Urban estate school mgmt

He, along with other society members, demanded that the development work at the site should be expedited , and the plot owners should be given the possession with all promised facilities.

Meanwhile, MLA Arora assured the plot owners that the development work at the Surya Enclave Extension would start soon. He said he had taken up the matter with higher authorities, and soon things would change.