Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 19

Government schools that reopened after floods in Lohian here are witnessing a thin attendance. The schools in Punjab were closed till July 16 due to unrelenting rains and floods.

As water is still accumulated in front of Government Primary School, Nawan Pind Khalewal, teachers have created a path by placing sandbags to help students and staff members enter the premises.

No student turns up Not even a single student turned up at Government School, Mehrajwala, on Wednesday. The school authorities were involved in cleaning the premises.

Out of 100 students, only five attended classes at Government Primary School, Mandala Channa.

Similar situation was witnessed in other government schools of Lohian. Teachers said it would take time to convince parents to send their wards to schools.

“Though we have cleared the premises, stench is still there. A majority of the students are out of villages. They will take some time to come back,” said a government school teacher from Lohian.

Three schools in Dhakka Basti, Mundi Cholian, and Mundi Shehrian are still closed. These schools will reopen after three days. While it is still impossible to reach Government Primary School (GPS), Dhakka Basti, the situation has improved a little for other two schools.

However, a part of the boundary wall at Government Primary School, Mundi Shehrian, gave way in the 2019 floods. Since then, nothing was done to reconstruct it and the classes were continued in that way only.