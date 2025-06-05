DT
Home / Jalandhar / Post Ludhiana tussle, Cong a divided house in Jalandhar too

Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary being welcomed back into the party fold during a party rally at Dakha in Ludhiana on Monday after revoking of his suspension orders. The party is gearing up for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll. File Photo
The growing polarisation between the two groups of Congress leaders has made Jalandhar a divided house. The growing differences may also come as a big cropper for the party in holding a ‘Samvidhan Bachao rally’ in the district in the days to come.

A district-level rally for Jalandhar had been earlier planned on May 18 at White Diamond Resort on 66-feet road but was cancelled after the Indian government had launched Operation Sindoor. The rally was to see the presence of leaders and workers from all nine Assembly segments of Jalandhar. Post the cancellation, a fresh date is likely to be announced any time but the party leaders may not be on the same page for this.

In the run-up to Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, the conflict between two groups —- one led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, and the other of former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. The local leaders are divided between the two groups.

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, whose suspension was revoked by Bajwa two days back, is clearly with Warring-Bajwa group. He had opposed Channi’s candidature during MP polls. Channi had already been looking for his replacement, even exploring the scope of his elder son Navjit Singh here. Congress leader Amritpal Bhonsle too has been quite active here.

Shahkot MLA and DCC (rural) chief Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia is completely pro-Rana Gurjeet. Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry has been clearly averse to Rana Gurjeet Singh for many years. Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh has clear differences with Warring. In Kartarpur, while Warring favours halqa in-charge Rajinder Singh, Channi has been prodding ex-MLA Chaudhary Surinder Singh. Jalandhar Central halqa in-charge and DCC chief Rajinder Beri is quite neutral but Channi has been pepping up Manu Warring from this segment, clearly to the annoyance of Beri. Adampur legislator Sukhwinder Kotli, who initially had been close to Channi, is now seen more inclined for Warring. Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya too is largely neutral and is in the US these days.

Many Congress leaders are of the opinion that it was perfect time to hold a rally here as AAP MLA Raman Arora had been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case and it was time for the party to gain more ground. However, it shall be a Herculean task for the party to gather all leaders together on one platform now. “The presence of Warring and Channi on the same stage too could be quite problematic,” opined many workers noting the developments.

The Congress has held 13 programmes under Samvidhan Bachao format including those in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Fazila, Muktsar, Faridkot, Bathinda, Patiala, Fategarh Sahib and Dakha.

