Post-matric scholarship scheme: Admn to act tough against institutions withholding degrees of SC students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

The district administration has decided to take strict action against educational institutes for withholding degrees of SC students on account of not depositing their dues under the post-matric scholarship scheme.

Presiding over a meeting at District Administrative Complex, Additional Deputy Commissioner (UD) Jasbir Singh said that debarring any student from examination or withholding degree on account of the post-matric scholarship scheme would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that the scheme was initiated to enable students of weaker and underprivileged sections get higher education so that they could contribute to the development of the state.

Singh said undue harassment of students on pretext of the scheme was completely unwarranted. He said that the state government was committed to implement the scheme for benefit of the students with the active support of the educational institutions. He said that the objective of the scheme was to provide monetary aid to the reserved category students for completing their graduation and masters courses.

Singh also asked colleges to set up help desks on their premises where beneficiaries of the scheme can contact in case they face any problem. Further, he also said that colleges must display the guidelines and instructions of the scheme on notice boards.

He also listened to the issues raised by college managements at the meeting and assured to take up the matter with appropriate authorities concerned.