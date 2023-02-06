Postal staff under lens in drug smuggling case

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 5

A day after Nawanshahr police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in opium smuggling through postal services, the police are not only on a lookout for the main accused, Bhupinder Singh, but are also looking into the role of the Postal Department’s saff.

The police said he was part of a gang involved in an international supply network. The police had arrested Barjinder Singh working with the Postal Department. He had allegedly sent two parcels, containing 450 gm of opium each, through postal service from the Kahma post office to Canada and Italy at the behest of Bhupinder, who had deposited Rs 60,000 in his bank account for that. The police said it was for the first time he (Barjinder) had supplied opium.

The police are now checking bank accounts of Barjinder and are also investigating if the main accused had hired other postmen earlier too for this activity. “Everything will get cleared in a day or two,” police personnel said. ‘Origin of drugs is also being looked into and police are investigating where the opium came from,” another police official said.

SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena on Saturday had told Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh of the Sadar police station had received a tip-off about Bhupinder Singh of Bainsa village supplying opium in foreign countries through postal services with the help of Barjinder Kumar of Ladhana Ucha village of Banga, who works at the Postal Department in Nawanshahr. An FIR has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused.