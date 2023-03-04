 Poster-Making Competition held : The Tribune India

Poster-Making Competition held

Poster-Making Competition held

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus during annual sports meet held in Jalandhar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Punjabi of PCM SD College for Women organised a Poster Making Competition on 'Importance of Mother Tongue'. Around 20 students of different classes participated. The objective of this competition was to give an opportunity to the students to showcase their creative potential and inculcate a sense of patriotism in them. The judge of this competition was Harsimrat Kaur, Head of Department of Fine Arts. Divya of B.Sc. Semester II secured first position. Priya of BA Semester VI bagged second position and Deepu Rana of BA. B.Ed Semester IV bagged third position. Apart from this, Pooja of BA Semester VI bagged first consolation prize, Puneet of B.Com Semester VI bagged second consolation prize and Sneha of B.Com Semester II bagged third consolation prize. Prof Pooja Parashar congratulated the achievers.

Seminar on new education system

To make the students of B.Ed aware about the upcoming changes in the education system, a seminar was organised on the subject of New Education Policy for B.Ed students at DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan. In the seminar, Assistant Professor Sukhminderbir Kaur gave detailed information about this policy to the students. She told that many changes have been made in the field of education by the education system of India at that time, keeping in mind the students and teachers. Principal Dr. Mukesh Kumar said that a teacher has a very important role in a student's life. They carve the future of the country in the right shape and size.

National Science Day observed

The PG Department of Zoology, DAV College, celebrated National Science Day under the aegis of Darwin Zoological Society to commemorate the day on which renowned Indian Physicist Sir C.V. Raman discovered the Raman Effect. The whole event was supported by Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology( DST), Government of India, by the efforts of Prof. Punit Puri, Head of Department, PG department of Zoology. The program started with DAV Gaan. The various activities like expert talk, myth busters, quiz in basic science, health camp, demonstration of live aquarium fish and medicinal plants, display of poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, were organised. A quiz was organized to make students aware about the latest in science where Dr. Deepak Wadhawan was the quiz master and four teams participated where Piyush, Abhisheikh and Tanya came first, Shivansh, Lovleen and Inder came second Swati, Aarti, Karan came third. Butterflies and insect collection was displayed for students which is the main part of attraction in NSD 2023. Hospitality In charge was Prof Pankaj Bagga where student refreshment was sponsored by ICICI Bank Jalandhar.

Writer interacts with students

The Punjabi Sahitya Sabha of Post Graduate Department of Punjabi, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised a face-to-face programme of students of the college and migrant Punjabi writer Charan Singh. The principal of the college, Prof. Jasreen Kaur, honoured the chief guest with a badge of honor. Head of Department of Punjabi, Dr. Surinderpal Mand and coordinator of Punjabi Sahitya Sabha Prof. Kuldeep Sodhi said that Charan Singh is such a writer who has adapted different aspects and experiences of life in his literary work. He said that so far he has handed over 73 literary books to the readers and some books are under printing. He expressed happiness on the occasion and said that the old students of our college are contributing to the promotion of Punjabi language and literature at the global level today.

Workshop on Genetic Counselling

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a workshop on genetic counselling, and its clinical and diagnostic aspects. The workshop was organised by Department of Biotechnology for students to enhance their knowledge about different aspects related to genetic counseling, its importance in current era, and global demands of genetic counselors. Deepti Chaudhary, Genetic Counsellor, Life Cell International Ltd., North Zone, India was the resource person for the workshop. Deepti Chaudhary commenced her lecture with the elaboration of human cell, nucleus, chromosome and DNA, then a deep illustration on genetic disorders, autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant disorders, epigenetic and gene pool studies in different Indian communities. Moreover, the role of a genetic counselor, dealing with patients, and need of remaining sympathetic in this profession was explained by her in an elaborative manner.

Seminar on Video-Broadcasting

The PG Department of Multimedia organised a seminar on Video Broadcasting under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The session was lead by Garima Bawa, Senior Enterprise Engineer from Evertz Microsystems, Canada. Dean Academics Dr. Seema Marwaha welcomed the Resource Person and said that the main purpose behind such seminar is to provide a platform where the professionals from the industry and the students can directly communicate with each other and students can enhance their knowledge about the latest trends and technologies prevailing in the industry. Garima Bawa, highlighted how the news channel broadcast their live news and motivated the young minds to utilize these techniques for their knowledge enhancement.

