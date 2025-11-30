DT
Home / Jalandhar / Poster-making contest under Chetna project

Poster-making contest under Chetna project

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:15 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Winners being felicitated by DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal.
Under the Chetna Project launched by the district administration wherein students are being trained in life-saving skills, various poster-making competitions were organised in three government schools. As part of this initiative, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal on Friday encouraged the winners at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, by presenting them with certificates and mementos.

The DC advised them to show interest in becoming skilled alongside their academic studies. He said under the Chetna Project, as many as 12 students from government and private schools who secured the top three positions for creating various models and posters using waste materials were honoured. In addition, six students were awarded for excelling in poster-making and presentations.

The DC said that poster-making competitions were also held on topics such as banking and financial awareness, digital awareness, cyber crime, and life-saving skills. A total of 24 students secured the top three positions in these categories.

