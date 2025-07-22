Poster-making event over cleanliness at Fatehgarh govt school tomorrow

Under the Dast Roko Abhiyan 2025, the Health Department of Hoshiarpur organised a poster-making competition at Government High School Fatehgarh to raise awareness among children about cleanliness and health, following the guidelines of Civil Surgeon Dr. Pawan Kumar. The event was held under the chairmanship of the school principal, Mr. Manoj Kumar.

District Immunization Officer Dr. Seema Garg was the chief guest and addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of the campaign. She highlighted the increased risk of diarrhea during the rainy season due to contaminated water, food, and poor hygiene, especially affecting children and the elderly. Dr. Garg stressed that if untreated, diarrheal diseases can be fatal and can easily spread from one child to another. She urged students to adopt proper eating habits, maintain cleanliness, and practice thorough handwashing to prevent such illnesses.

The event was supported by RBSK AMO Dr. Vivek Kumar, Dr. Mandeep Kaur, Deputy Mass Media Officer Ramandeep Kaur, Block Education Executive Amandeep Singh, and the school’s teaching staff. Students participated enthusiastically, creatively conveying the message of Dast Roko Abhiyan through colorful posters. Prizes were awarded to the best poster makers.