DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Poster-making event over cleanliness at Fatehgarh govt school tomorrow

Poster-making event over cleanliness at Fatehgarh govt school tomorrow

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:34 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Under the Dast Roko Abhiyan 2025, the Health Department of Hoshiarpur organised a poster-making competition at Government High School Fatehgarh to raise awareness among children about cleanliness and health, following the guidelines of Civil Surgeon Dr. Pawan Kumar. The event was held under the chairmanship of the school principal, Mr. Manoj Kumar.

Advertisement

District Immunization Officer Dr. Seema Garg was the chief guest and addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of the campaign. She highlighted the increased risk of diarrhea during the rainy season due to contaminated water, food, and poor hygiene, especially affecting children and the elderly. Dr. Garg stressed that if untreated, diarrheal diseases can be fatal and can easily spread from one child to another. She urged students to adopt proper eating habits, maintain cleanliness, and practice thorough handwashing to prevent such illnesses.

The event was supported by RBSK AMO Dr. Vivek Kumar, Dr. Mandeep Kaur, Deputy Mass Media Officer Ramandeep Kaur, Block Education Executive Amandeep Singh, and the school’s teaching staff. Students participated enthusiastically, creatively conveying the message of Dast Roko Abhiyan through colorful posters. Prizes were awarded to the best poster makers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts