Pothole-ridden roads turn daily commute into ordeal

Deep potholes and crumbling edges have turned several roads connecting villages in the Mahilpur area into a major hazard, with residents alleging that successive governments have failed to address the problem despite collecting road tax and road cess.

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Some stretches have potholes as deep as two feet, while others are virtually covered with loose stones. Residents say motorists are forced to slow down drastically, with vehicles often unable to travel at more than 10 to 20 km per hour. The poor condition has also led to increased fuel consumption and frequent damage to vehicles.

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Among the worst-affected stretches are the roads from Jalowal to Chiton and Bham; Bham to Gondpur via Janganiwal; Gondpur to Mahilpur via Nangal Khurd; Sarhala Khurd to Rupowal-Rahli via Sarhala Kalan; Sarhala Kalan to Kharabal Bassi; Laksihan to Kharabal Bassi; and Mahlan to Laksihan-Bhana-Alawalpur. The Nagdipur-Khushalpur-Bhagtupur and Achharwal-Thuwana roads are also reportedly in a poor state.

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The problem is not confined to the main roads. Village link roads and streets are also dotted with damaged patches, making every day travel difficult for farmers, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport operators. Schoolchildren cycling to educational institutions are among the most vulnerable, residents said.

Labour Party leader Jai Gopal Dhiman said the condition of the roads exposed the gap between government claims of development and the situation on the ground.

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“People pay road tax and road cess whenever they purchase fuel, but are still being forced to negotiate roads with huge potholes and scattered stones. This is not development; it is a failure of basic civic infrastructure. The government must stop making announcements and start repairing the roads,” Dhiman said.

He said the disappearance of road berms had further narrowed several stretches and made overtaking risky. The absence of adequate traffic signs and effective regulation on the damaged roads added to the danger, he claimed.

Dhiman also questioned the prolonged execution of road projects, alleging that contractors often dug up roads but took months to begin or complete the work. He demanded that priority be given to durable bituminous roads instead of concrete roads, which, he claimed, caused greater inconvenience during construction and repairs.

The Labour Party today held a protest at Chiton village, led by Dhiman, Raghubir Singh and Baljit Singh Rana, demanding immediate repair of the damaged roads and accountability for the delay. Rajesh Kumar, Satish Kumar, Baljit Singh, Sunil Kumar, Onkar Singh, Balbir Singh, Lal Chand and Naranjan Singh were among those present.