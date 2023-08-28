Potholed Cool Road irks motorists in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

Commuting on the Cool Road here is nothing less than a nightmare for residents. It is a primary access route to Urban Estate Phase II and 66ft road.

According to residents, the road has been repaired several times in the past, but it peels off due to substandard material. The firm responsible for the maintenance and construction of the road laid interlocking tiles recently. Even these tiles peeled off and got damaged after the recent rains.

Mohinderpal Singh, a resident, said: “Commuting is a challenge on this road. Deep potholes can be seen almost on the entire stretch. Damaged interlocking tiles add to the woes of the commuters”.

Kamal Chawla, another resident, said: “The stretch from AGI Complex traffic lights to Kidney Hospital and ahead is dotted with potholes and uneven patches”. Residents said the potholed stretch often leads to accidents and damages vehicles.

“A girl recently suffered injuries after her two-wheeler skidded off the road due to potholes. Accumulation of rainwater adds to the woes of residents. Every time it rains, water accumulates on the damaged stretch of the road,” said Sehajpreet, a Cool Road resident, adding that repeated pleas to the MC to get the road repaired fell on deaf ears.