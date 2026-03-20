Potholed service lanes, worn out edges of National Highway near Amritsar bypass make driving unsafe

Commuting on the National Highway (NH) No. 1, along the Amritsar bypass, has become risky. Even after paying a hefty amount as toll for travelling on the highway, commuters are under a risk of falling off its worn out edges or fear using service lanes ridden with potholes.

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At several points between Jalandhar and Amritsar, the condition of service roads has deteriorated. Recent rain and the pressure of heavy vehicles have completely damaged these stretches. Amid delay on part of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities to fill potholes, local residents and commuters have taken upon themselves to undertake the dangerous task.

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Residents have themselves dumped soil and debris from the highway divider into potholes on service roads. This has reduced the height of the divider. Also residents have created illegal “cuts” to avoid driving on broken service roads. These cuts take commuters directly onto the main highway.

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“Vehicles suddenly entering the highway can lead to major accidents. Average speed of vehicles running on the highway ranges from 80 to 100 km per hour. In such a situation, vehicles suddenly merging from service roads onto the main highway appear to be on a “suicide mission”,” said Pawan Luther, an activist.

Seema Sharma, whose child studies in CJS Public School, said, “The potholes on service roads are so big that our scooters often get damaged. To save time and avoid these potholes, people cross the divider and move onto the highway. The administration must act fast or else there can be a major accident. The NHAI must get service roads repaired at the earliest.”

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A bigger problem is that drainage channels along the NH have stopped functioning. Though some repair was started by the NHAI around two months ago, it was withheld. This has made commuting along the NH edges risky as vehicle drivers are unable to notice a gap in the broken channel portion when it is dark and can fall into service lanes whose level is lower by three to four feet.

Surinder Saini, member, Road Safety Committee, Jalandhar, said, “The issue of potholed service lanes of the National Highway and broken grills has been highlighted in several meetings. Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal has warned officials of the NHAI that they will be taken to task if any accident occurs due to their negligence. The MC has drained out water from drainage channels along the highway. Tiling is yet to be done. The NHAI officials have been asked to install streetlights and signages at points where there are black spots.”

He, however, added that no meeting of the Road Safety Committee was held for the last two months despite the fact that it was mandatory to hold one every month and send its proceedings to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.