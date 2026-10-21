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Home / Jalandhar / Potholes on Hajipur-Mukerian road pose serious accident risk

Potholes on Hajipur-Mukerian road pose serious accident risk

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Tribune News Service
Talwara, Updated At : 03:53 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Stones placed on the damaged Hajipur-Mukerian road to alert motorists to a pothole.
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Deep potholes on the Hajipur-Mukerian road near the T-point and a petrol pump have become a cause for concern, posing a serious risk to commuters and other road users. The damaged stretch has sparked public concern, with a video highlighting its poor condition also going viral.

Motorists face considerable inconvenience while negotiating the potholes, particularly at night, when it becomes difficult to spot the damaged patches in time. Fearing accidents, local residents have placed heavy stones on the road to alert approaching drivers to the danger. However, the stones themselves pose a potential hazard and may obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.

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Residents Sudhir Thakur, Pawan Kumar, Manohar Lal and Jatinder Singh have urged the government and the district administration to ensure immediate repairs.

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They said the deep potholes could lead to a major accident if the damaged stretch was not repaired promptly. They urged the authorities to treat the matter as a priority in the interest of public safety.

Executive Engineer Bhisham Lahora said patchwork on the damaged stretch had already begun and assured residents that the road would be repaired soon. He explained that the problem had arisen after a culvert structure on the road was damaged. He added that steps were being taken to prevent any untoward incident and provide relief to commuters.

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