Power connection of 26 dairies ordered to be cut

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 14

Electricity connections of 26 dairies in Jalandhar have been ordered to be cut, after they were found dumping wastes into the Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar.

The order has come after Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal’s visit to six STPs of Jalandhar today. From the dumping of dairy water wastes into the Kala Sanghian Drain to the haudi (storage tank) and pipelines taking waste water to the STPs, being found broken, the MP said the performance of the treatment plants inspected by him today was not satisfactory.

He also directed officials to issue a challan against a tannery (yet unidentified) indulging in illegal burning of leather waste.

On Seechewal’s directions, PPCB issued directions, of cutting power connections of 26 dairies with immediate effect, in view of waste water and cow dung beig dumped into Kala Sanghian drain by them. Seechewal also rebuked officials of the Sewerage Board for giving misleading information about the sludge of the 50 MLD treatment plant of Pholriwal. He said the dirty and poisonous water of the Kala Sanghian drain, further goes up to Malwa and Rajasthan through Sutlej river, where people use it for drinking.

The MP visited 50 MLD plant at Basti Peerdad, four treatment plants in Pholriwal with capacity of 100 MLD, 50 MLD and two 25-25 MLD, respectively, and the 10 MLD plant at Bambianwal. Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Kaplish said he would submit the review report of all these treatment plants after 25 days. The 15 MLD treatment plant to be set up in Basti Peerdad was also promised to be completed within two months.

Speaking to The Tribune, Seechewal said, “Despite repeatedly being pointed out, flow of effluents in drain hasn’t been checked. Pipelines to ensure waste water flow to the STPs were also found broken. The dumping of effluents into the Kala Sanghian Drain by 26 dairies is also wreaking havoc on the waters.”

He also showed a video message by the state CM on World Environment Day.