Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Phagwara, June 11
Residents of Phagwara felt much inconvenienced, specially those visiting the Sewa Kendra in Tehsil complex, due to power failure of more than six hours on Saturday.
Residents had tp face a tough time in the scorching heat. Interestingly, when the Sewa Kendra staff went to start the generator to facilitate the visitors during the power cut, the electric cables of the generator were found stolen. SDM Jay Inder Singh assured of early action. A power cut of six hours was announced by PSPCL for maintenance and repair of power lines yesterday.
