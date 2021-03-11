Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

BJP workers hold a protest over unscheduled power cuts outside the DC office in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

On the call of BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, BJP workers today held a protest here against rampant power cuts in the state. BJP leaders and workers gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the state government.

Under district president Sushil Sharma, BJP workers said residents of the state were fed up of 12 to 14 hour power cuts and farmers were reeling under a power crisis. They said they gathered here today so that people’s plight could reach the ears of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

BJP leader Rajesh Bagha said during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government, the state had surplus power and it provided to other states. He said the state faced a sudden power crisis as soon as the AAP government was formed. He said the Chief Minister, who promised 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and 300 units free per month before the elections, had snatched away electricity from people, which was available earlier.

Bagha said even after paying money, people were not getting electricity and in cities and villages 12 to 14 hour long power cuts were being imposed. He said the sudden change in weather and dramatic rise in mercury had added to the woes of the people.

Former mayor and BJP state vice-president Rakesh Rathour said: “If power cuts in the state contnue at this pace, people won’t even get 600 free units completed on their power meters even till Diwali. He said the people were fed up and many regret voting for the party.”

He said while Bhagwant Mann earlier said if AAP forms the government in the state, no farmer would commit suicide after April 1. But even after 45 days of formation of the government, there have been 14 farmer suicides in the state since April 1. He said the AAP, which had been making big promises of working for farmers’ welfare, did not send any of its leaders to visit kin of the deceased farmers and not even offered any compensation. He said rather farmers asking for compensation for damaged crops were lathicharged.|

BJP district president Sushil Sharma said the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated under the present government in the state and the Chief minister faced his first protest within two days of his taking charge of office.

Sit-in in Hoshiarpur

BJP workers led by party’s district president Nipun Sharma and Mukerian president Sanjeev Manhas staged a sit-in against the Bhagwant Mann led-government outside the District Administrative Complex here on Thursday.

On the occasion, former ministers Tikshan Sood, Dr Dilbag Rai, Nimisha Mehta, Raghunath Singh Vijay Pathania, Shiv Sood, etc, addressed the gathering.

Former minister Tikshan Sood said the state had surplus electricity during the BJP-SAD regime. Even it had started giving electricity to other states as well. But since the Aam Aadmi Party formed government in the state, it has started staring at a power crisis.

BJP leader from Garhshankar Nimisha said if power cuts continue in the state, 600 free units will not be completed even till Diwali this year. Since April 1, 14 farmers have committed suicide in different districts of Punjab. But the government has not even taken care of them. — OC

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

