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Home / Jalandhar / Power cuts hit rural homes as state's supply crunch deepens in Jalandhar

Power cuts hit rural homes as state's supply crunch deepens in Jalandhar

Domestic consumers face up to three-hour outages

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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After industries and agricultural feeders, power cuts have now been extended to rural households in Jalandhar, with domestic consumers facing outages during evening and night hours amid a power supply crunch in Punjab.

According to official communications, domestic connections in parts of rural Jalandhar have witnessed outages of up to three hours over the past two days. The development comes as restrictions on industrial feeders have also been extended.

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As per a message issued by the Power Controller, Patiala on Friday evening, Category II and Category III industrial feeders have been directed to face 10-hour power cuts, from 8 pm to 6 am, against around four hours earlier.

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The state has been facing a power shortage for the past few days, with generation remaining well below its installed capacity. According to State Load Dispatch Centre data, Punjab's peak power demand on Friday reached 16,159 MW, while generation from state-owned and private thermal plants, hydel projects and independent power producers was around 4,500 MW. The state is drawing nearly 11,000 Megawatts from the Northern Grid to meet the shortfall.

A PSPCL official said the situation becomes more difficult after sunset. Solar power helps meet a significant part of the state's demand during the day but its availability falls sharply after sunset. At the same time, demand remains high at night due to the use of air-conditioners, coolers and other cooling appliances.

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The official said the PSPCL is managing the situation through load curtailment to maintain a balance between demand and supply.

The cuts have also triggered protests by several farmer bodies in Jalandhar. Farmers said against the scheduled six to eight hours of power supply to agricultural feeders, they were receiving less than four hours, making it difficult to irrigate their crops.

Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL North Zone, said the department had asked its staff to allow the 10 per cent approved relaxation for Category II and Category III industrial feeders.

Responding to farmers concerns, Chutani said they are demanding six to eight hours of power supply for tubewell connections. “We were supplying 13 to 14 hours of electricity in these areas till Tuesday but following snags in two units of power plants, the supply has been affected,” he said.

The latest restrictions have, therefore, widened the impact of the power shortage, with industries, agricultural consumers and now rural households facing cuts.

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