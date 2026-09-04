Power cuts in Phagwara spark protests from farmers, industry

Unannounced power cuts in Phagwara sub-division have triggered resentment among farmers, domestic consumers and industrialists, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and farmers demanding the immediate restoration of uninterrupted electricity supply.

SAD Rural Halqa In-charge Rajinder Singh Chandi and Urban Halqa In-charge Ranjit Singh Khurana led a delegation that submitted memoranda to Phagwara SDM Dr Navjot Sharma and PSPCL XEN Hardeep Kumar, seeking an end to unannounced cuts and uninterrupted eight-hour power supply for agricultural consumers. The leaders first held a meeting at Gurdwara Sri Sukhchainana Sahib, where they expressed concern over the power situation in villages and urban areas.

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Chandi said farmers were receiving only around three to four hours of power supply a day despite the paddy crop being at a crucial stage and requiring adequate irrigation. He said the shortage could affect crop yields and cause financial losses to farmers. Khurana said frequent power interruptions and fluctuations were also affecting industrial units and posed a risk of damage to electrical equipment.

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The SAD leaders later reached the PSPCL XEN office on Banga Road and raised slogans against the Punjab government before handing over the memorandum. They demanded that unannounced domestic power cuts be stopped and farmers be provided the promised eight hours of uninterrupted supply. They warned of intensified agitation if the problem was not resolved immediately.

Meanwhile, BKU (Doaba) Block President Harwinder Singh Khun and farmers from several villages also voiced concern over inadequate power supply to agricultural tubewells. They alleged that farm motors were receiving only two to three hours of electricity, often with interruptions, leaving paddy and sugarcane crops on the verge of drying up. The farmers said the government had assured eight hours of uninterrupted agricultural power supply but had failed to fulfil the commitment.

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The farmers warned that any crop loss caused by inadequate electricity supply would lead to strong agitation. They appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the promised eight-hour uninterrupted supply to agricultural feeders, particularly as the crops were at a critical growth stage.

Responding to the complaints, PSPCL Phagwara XEN Hardeep Kumar said the department was making every effort to provide maximum power supply to farmers. He said problems affecting some feeders were being rectified and assured the farmers that uninterrupted supply would be ensured at the earliest.

The issue comes amid wider concerns over erratic agricultural power supply in Punjab during the paddy season, with farmers in several parts of the state having raised similar complaints in recent months.