DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Power cuts leave city residents sleepless amid humid weather

Power cuts leave city residents sleepless amid humid weather

Cuts reported in both rural and urban areas

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:52 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image from file.
Advertisement

After weeks of relatively stable power supply, prolonged outages have returned to parts of Jalandhar, with residents reporting electricity cuts lasting up to two or three hours at night, leaving them struggling to sleep in the humid weather.

Advertisement

The cuts have been reported in both rural and urban areas of the district, with residents saying repeated outages during the evening and night hours have made the humid weather particularly difficult to endure.

Advertisement

Families with children and elderly members have been especially affected, while those who have to report to work early next morning said the interruptions were leaving them sleep deprived and exhausted. With fans and coolers going off during the night, residents said even a few hours without power had become difficult to endure.

Advertisement

Karnail Singh, a resident of Phillaur, said his area had been facing regular power cuts for the past week. “The cuts are being imposed between 9 pm and 10.30 pm and sometimes from 8 pm to 11 pm. It becomes extremely difficult to sleep without electricity in this humid weather,” he said.

In parts of Adampur, residents faced a longer outage for nearly 15 hours. The power supply went off around 10 pm on Wednesday and was restored only around 2 pm on Thursday. Officials attributed the outage to a technical fault in an 11 kV feeder line, maintaining that it is separate from ongoing load shedding.

Advertisement

The outages come as Punjab’s power demand surged to 3,609 lakh units on Thursday against available power of 3,513 lakh units, leaving a deficit of 96 lakh units.

Officials said the shortfall had led to essential load shedding, under which supply to the selected feeders is temporarily curtailed to manage the gap between demand and available power.

According to PSPCL data, 2,927 lakh units of the available power was purchased, while 217 lakh units came from the state's thermal power plants, 158 lakh units from hydel projects, 142 lakh units from BBMB and 69 lakh units from independent power plants.

PSPCL North Zone chief engineer Sarabjit Singh said, “Power cuts are being imposed across Punjab and are not just limited to Jalandhar. Essential load shedding is being carried out on selected feeders to manage the gap between demand and availability,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts