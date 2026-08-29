Power cuts leave city residents sleepless amid humid weather

After weeks of relatively stable power supply, prolonged outages have returned to parts of Jalandhar, with residents reporting electricity cuts lasting up to two or three hours at night, leaving them struggling to sleep in the humid weather.

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The cuts have been reported in both rural and urban areas of the district, with residents saying repeated outages during the evening and night hours have made the humid weather particularly difficult to endure.

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Families with children and elderly members have been especially affected, while those who have to report to work early next morning said the interruptions were leaving them sleep deprived and exhausted. With fans and coolers going off during the night, residents said even a few hours without power had become difficult to endure.

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Karnail Singh, a resident of Phillaur, said his area had been facing regular power cuts for the past week. “The cuts are being imposed between 9 pm and 10.30 pm and sometimes from 8 pm to 11 pm. It becomes extremely difficult to sleep without electricity in this humid weather,” he said.

In parts of Adampur, residents faced a longer outage for nearly 15 hours. The power supply went off around 10 pm on Wednesday and was restored only around 2 pm on Thursday. Officials attributed the outage to a technical fault in an 11 kV feeder line, maintaining that it is separate from ongoing load shedding.

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The outages come as Punjab’s power demand surged to 3,609 lakh units on Thursday against available power of 3,513 lakh units, leaving a deficit of 96 lakh units.

Officials said the shortfall had led to essential load shedding, under which supply to the selected feeders is temporarily curtailed to manage the gap between demand and available power.

According to PSPCL data, 2,927 lakh units of the available power was purchased, while 217 lakh units came from the state's thermal power plants, 158 lakh units from hydel projects, 142 lakh units from BBMB and 69 lakh units from independent power plants.

PSPCL North Zone chief engineer Sarabjit Singh said, “Power cuts are being imposed across Punjab and are not just limited to Jalandhar. Essential load shedding is being carried out on selected feeders to manage the gap between demand and availability,” he said.