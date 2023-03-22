Power Minister ETO conducts surprise check at PSPCL office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at PSPCL’s office Shakti Sadan besides directing officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and resolving the electricity related issues of the public within a minimal time.

Accompanied by Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, Chief Engineer Ramesh Lal Sarangal, the minister while reaching at Shakti Sadan in afternoon reviewed the functioning of different offices located in the premises. He emphasised that services of Power Department should be extended to the people without any hurdle.

ETO said the state government was making all out efforts to provide services in all government offices in a smooth and transparent manner so that people should not face any difficulty while getting needful services. He said surprise checking would also continue in future too so as to make the system more efficient and responsive in larger interest of consumers. “Directions have already been issued to all officials for continuous uninterrupted power supply vis-à-vis addressing complaints of consumers pertaining to electricity issues without any inordinate delay” said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer Ramesh Lal Sarangal apprised the minister about the functioning of different offices of power department located in Shakti Sadan.