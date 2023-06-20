Power Minister lays stone of health centres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stone of ‘Health and Wellness centres’ at Tarsikka and Khabe Rajputan villages in the Jandiala Guru constituency on Sunday. The minister said the state government is committed to provide better medical services to the public.

ETO added that the centres would be built at a cost of Rs 29 lakh each. He said health and education sectors are the top priority for the government and it is paying special attention to them. Both of these centres would greatly benefit the residents of rural areas, who earlier had travel long distances for check-ups, he added.

He said that the centres would provide free treatment, diagnosis and medicines to the patients. The centres would be completed within a period of four months, he said.