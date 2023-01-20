Power plant to run at 1/5th capacity till ash issue ends

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, January 19

DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has ordered the power plant authorities to operate the plant at 1/5th capacity till a resolution is reached. The cogeneration plant has 12 MW capacity, of which three MW is used by the sugar mill, while the rest is transmitted to Powercom.

Sugarcane to be sent to other mills Nawanshahar SDM Major Shivraj Singh Ball asked to coordinate with the Sugarfed for re-routing of sugarcane supply to other cooperative mills operating at Budhewal in Ludhiana and Morinda in Rupnagar districts

The DC made it clear that for causing excess emission of polluting particles from the plant, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had summoned the power plant authorities on Febuary 6 and it would take its own decision on that day.

A meeting was called to reach at a solution of the existing problem of ash emanating from the power plant on Tuesday. Nawanshahr MLA Dr Nachhattar Pal, SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena, SDM Major Shivraj Singh Ball, DSP Ranjit Singh Badesha, General Manager Sugar Mill, Power Plant Director, PPCB and Powercom Executive Engineers, AAP General Secretary Gagan Agnihotri, traders Gurcharan Arora and Parveen Bhatia and other stakeholders, including city residents and cane producers, were present at the meeting.

DC Randhawa said as per the schedule of repair and replacement of ESP and wet scrubber, a shutdown of three days from February 15 to 17 had been approved for the cooperative sugar mill.

Further directing the Sugar mill authorities to reduce the daily crushing capacity of sugarcane from 27,000 quintal per day to 25,000 quintal per day, the DC said the reducing capacity of both the power plant and the mill, would help to reduce the quantity of ash emanating from the power plant.

The DC also ordered

the general manager of the mill, Surinder Pal, to get the boilers of the mill repaired to run it independently in case of failure of the power plant in future.