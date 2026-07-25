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Home / Jalandhar / Power staff extend strike till July 26, consumer services take a hit in Jalandhar

Power staff extend strike till July 26, consumer services take a hit in Jalandhar

60% of Jalandhar staff stay away from work

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Members of the PSPCL union protest at Shakti Sadan in Jalandhar on Tuesday. A Tribune photograph. File
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Residents across Jalandhar are likely to face inconvenience as regular employees of the power department have extended their mass leave protest till July 26. Around 60 per cent of the staff in Jalandhar is staying away from work, putting several consumer services on hold.

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The situation has been aggravated as workers at substations have also joined the protest, leaving several substations unmanned. To ensure stable power supply, the department has deployed a large section of its remaining workforce at these substations and for field operations.

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In such a situation, residents visiting PSPCL offices to apply for new or temporary electricity connections, seek the release of already sanctioned connections, request changes in sanctioned load, transfer connections, or resolve billing-related grievances may have to wait for at least two more days, as only limited staff are available to attend to them.

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Adding to the difficulties, outsourced workers employed at Nodal Complaint Centres and Suvidha Centres at PSPCL offices, who were earlier handling a large number of complaints and applications, have also gone on strike since Wednesday midnight. They are demanding that they should be brought under direct contractual employment with the PSPCL.

According to PSPCL officials, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala circles remain the worst affected with 70 per cent of their staff on mass leave. In Jalandhar, 60 per cent of the staff is on mass leave while the figure is 65 per cent at the circle office and 50 per cent in Nawanshahr circle.

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Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, Jalandhar Circle, said, “About 60 per cent of the staff in Jalandhar are away from work. There is a pendency in applications related to routine services as we have only skeletal staff to attend to residents visiting our offices. However, the pendency in supply or outage related complaints is low as we are resolving them.”

The mass leave protest has been called by the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers (AOJE), Grid Substation Employees Union, Technical Service Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union and Pensioners Welfare Federations.

The employees are demanding the release of the pending 18 per cent dearness allowance, enhancement of the promotion quota from Assistant Assistant Engineer (AAE) to Assistant Engineer (AE), revision of pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, payment of full salary during the probation period and release of arrears pending since January 1, 2016. They are also seeking fast track filling of vacant posts and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Ranjit Dhillon, state president of the Association of Junior Engineers, attributed the extension of the protest to the alleged lack of dialogue between the power department and the unions.

“We have decided to extend the protest, which was earlier scheduled from July 21 to 24, till July 26 as the department is not engaging in talks. On Monday, we held a meeting with PSPCL CMD Basant Garg, after which there has been no dialogue. As the department is not engaging in talks, people are being inconvenienced and the department is also facing revenue loss due to this protest,” he said.

Garg said, “We are holding a series of meetings with the agitating unions to discuss their issues. We are ready for talks. Before the protest, we also held a meeting with them, which was virtually attended by Power Minister Tarunpreet Sond. However, the union representatives walked out midway through the meeting and raised slogans.”

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