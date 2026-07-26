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Home / Jalandhar / Power strike hits water supply in Phagwara, residents take to streets

Power strike hits water supply in Phagwara, residents take to streets

Park tractor-trolleys on road, disrupting vehicular movement

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:49 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Protesters block raod in Phagwara.
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The ongoing strike by power department employees has begun to severely affect Phagwara Block, with prolonged electricity outages disrupting normal life across the town and several adjoining villages. The power crisis has also triggered an acute shortage of water, forcing residents to take to the streets in protest against the government and the department.

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With electricity remaining suspended for long hours in many localities, water supply has been affected, leaving households without adequate drinking water. The situation has become particularly difficult amid the prevailing hot and humid weather, with children, senior citizens and patients facing the maximum hardships.

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Angered by the continued disruption, residents of the Dharamkot locality staged a protest outside the Hoshiarpur road power sub-station on Sunday. Led by Councillor Veera Ram Valjot, the protesters raised slogans against the government and the department, demanding immediate restoration of electricity.

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Addressing the gathering, Valjot alleged that the area had been without electricity since Saturday. He said residents approaching the power station for assistance were merely being informed that the employees were on strike, with no definite assurance regarding the restoration of supply. He added that the prolonged outage had rendered household water pumps inoperative, while inverters had also been exhausted, leaving families without both electricity and water.

Meanwhile, residents from several villages in Phagwara Block also expressed anger by blocking traffic at Bhullarai Chowk. They parked tractor-trolleys on the road, disrupting vehicular movement and demanding immediate action from the authorities.

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They said electricity had remained unavailable for several hours, making it extremely difficult to stay indoors in the sweltering weather. They pointed out that fans, coolers and other essential electrical appliances had become non-functional, while small businesses and commercial establishments were also suffering heavy losses due to the prolonged outage.

The protesters asked the government to immediately resolve the deadlock.

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