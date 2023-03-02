Power supply to Phagwara SP office snapped

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 1

The office of the Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, today found itself at the receiving end as PSPCL disconnected its power supply due to non-payment of electricity bill of about Rs 3 lakh. PSPCL officials said despite repeated reminders, the SP office did not clear the mounting power bill.

Consequently, the police force at the office was today forced to work with the help of a generator. It may be mentioned here that SP office has been operating from the guest office of the Municipal Corporation for the last several years. Though the MC has been constantly urging the police to vacate its guest house, no action has been taken yet.