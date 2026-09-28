Powerlifter Sneha strikes gold 4 times, rewrites three Commonwealth records

Sneha Gharami of the CT Group of Institutes clinched four gold medals and set three new Commonwealth records during the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship, held in Winnipeg, Canada, from September 17 to 27.

Competing in the junior 76-kg weight category, Sneha delivered a clean sweep across all events. She won the gold in the squat event with a lift of 190-kg, setting a new Commonwealth record.

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She followed it with another Commonwealth record in the bench press event, lifting 120-kg for gold, and a third in the deadlift event, where she lifted 190-kg and again clinched the gold. Her combined total of 500-kg earned her the overall gold medal. Sneha, a second-year BA student from West Bengal, studies under the CT Group’s 100 per cent sports scholarship scheme, which covers her boarding, lodging, diet and tuition fees.

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Hailing from a humble background in Howrah, West Bengal, Sneha’s journey has been marked by determination and perseverance. Her father, Uttam Gharami, works as a fruit vendor.

Sneha’s previous achievements include three gold medals each at the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Kerala in 2023 and Dehradun in 2025, along with overall gold medals at national-level championships. “My parents made countless sacrifices for me given our financial constraints. I want to make my parents and country proud, and improve my family’s living conditions,” Sneha said after her record-breaking performance. Congratulating the athlete, CT Group chairman Charanjit Singh Channi praised Sneha’s dedication and achievement.

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“Sneha’s historic achievement on an international platform like the Commonwealth championship is a moment of immense pride for the entire CT Group family, and the nation,” he said.