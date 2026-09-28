DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Powerlifter Sneha strikes gold 4 times, rewrites three Commonwealth records

Powerlifter Sneha strikes gold 4 times, rewrites three Commonwealth records

Daughter of a fruit vendor, West Bengal athlete delivers exceptional performance during Winnipeg, Canada, championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:00 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sneha Gharami
Advertisement

Sneha Gharami of the CT Group of Institutes clinched four gold medals and set three new Commonwealth records during the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship, held in Winnipeg, Canada, from September 17 to 27.

Competing in the junior 76-kg weight category, Sneha delivered a clean sweep across all events. She won the gold in the squat event with a lift of 190-kg, setting a new Commonwealth record.

Advertisement

She followed it with another Commonwealth record in the bench press event, lifting 120-kg for gold, and a third in the deadlift event, where she lifted 190-kg and again clinched the gold. Her combined total of 500-kg earned her the overall gold medal. Sneha, a second-year BA student from West Bengal, studies under the CT Group’s 100 per cent sports scholarship scheme, which covers her boarding, lodging, diet and tuition fees.

Advertisement

Hailing from a humble background in Howrah, West Bengal, Sneha’s journey has been marked by determination and perseverance. Her father, Uttam Gharami, works as a fruit vendor.

Sneha’s previous achievements include three gold medals each at the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Kerala in 2023 and Dehradun in 2025, along with overall gold medals at national-level championships. “My parents made countless sacrifices for me given our financial constraints. I want to make my parents and country proud, and improve my family’s living conditions,” Sneha said after her record-breaking performance. Congratulating the athlete, CT Group chairman Charanjit Singh Channi praised Sneha’s dedication and achievement.

Advertisement

“Sneha’s historic achievement on an international platform like the Commonwealth championship is a moment of immense pride for the entire CT Group family, and the nation,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts