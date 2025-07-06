PPCB marks 50 years with special session

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) commemorated its golden jubilee, celebrating 50 years of its establishment dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable development.

To mark the occasion, the PPCB hosted a special interaction session with stakeholders from the leather processing and plywood industries. The event brought together industry experts and academic professionals to share insights and encourage dialogue on sustainable practices, innovation, and mutual growth. The session aimed to foster collaboration and promote environmentally responsible industrial advancements.

The Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act was enacted in 1974, leading to the formation of the PPCB by the Punjab Government in 1975. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Krunesh Garg, Chief Environmental Engineer, highlighted the Board's milestones, including the development of the online consent management and monitoring system-making Punjab the first state in the country to implement such a system. He also reflected on the board's growth and achievements over the past five decades.

Sudhakar P, Chief Scientist, Central Leather Research Institute, was invited to speak on cleaner technologies and waste management in leather processing. Dr. Rohit Mehra, Professor at NIT Jalandhar, delivered a talk on the environmental impact of the leather industry.

Hira Lal, CEO of Leather Complex, Jalandhar, gave an overview of the history and challenges faced by the complex. Ranjit Singh, Principal Scientific Officer at the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, shared insights into pollution control technologies applicable to plywood industries.