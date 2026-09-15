Prabhdeep eyes hockey World Cup after Asia Cup heroics

Before stepping onto the hockey field to represent India, young player Prabhdeep Singh of Mithapur had written himself a simple but determined note,"Today, a goal for India." He went on to turn those words into reality.

Prabhdeep was among the players from Punjab selected for the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team. Representing India at the Junior Asia Cup, the young star from Mithapur made a strong impact, scoring eight goals in the tournament.

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Along with Prabhdeep, three other players from Punjab Manmeet Singh Rai of Khusropur, Lavnur Singh of the PAP-Jalandhar and Gursewak Singh of the Round Glass Academy, Gurdaspur, were selected for the Indian junior men’s team.

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Punjab also had representation in the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team and it won the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup. Sukhvir Kaur of Bathinda was selected for the national junior women's side.

For Prabhdeep, however, the journey to the national team has not been without setbacks. His father, Rajinder Singh, who works in the private sector, said his son's injury in 2025 was a particularly difficult period for the family. The injury kept Prabhdeep away from the game for nearly a year.

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"It was the most challenging time for me. I started to wonder if I would ever be able to return to hockey. That was the toughest time," Prabhdeep recalled.

Despite the setback, he remained determined to return to the field. He had started playing hockey at the age of eight, with his father taking him to the ground for practice.

"I have grown up watching my seniors, former captain Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh. I want to become like them. My aim is also to win an Olympic medal for India," he said.

Now, with the Indian junior team preparing for the World Cup, Prabhdeep is focused on the next challenge.

His early coach Kuldeep Singh, who began training him when he first joined the Mithapur academy, remembers him as a player who stood out for his commitment.

"Prabhdeep is the most hardworking player," Kuldeep said.