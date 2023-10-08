Praises pour in for hockey team

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 7

Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh on Friday extended greetings to the Indian hockey team on its victory against Japan in the final of the Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

He said it was proud moment for the country as well as Kapurthala district as the Indian team’s goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Thakur is from Rail Coach Factory. In his congratulatory message, the Deputy Commissioner said Krishan brought laurels to the district and the state with his excellent performance.

He said the entire district administration greeted the team and Thakur got their magnificent victory in final of hockey in the Asian Games after a gap of nine years. He congratulated Krishan’s mentor, coaches and family members on this rare achievement as their constant support and his own hard work enabled him to join the Indian hockey team.

He said the team had made a distinctive place for the country on the world map of hockey sport. The Deputy Commissioner said the team played very well leading to the tremendous victory in the Asian Games and the entire country was proud of this great achievement. The hockey team has 10 players from Punjab, including Capt Harmanpreet Singh.

