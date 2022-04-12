Prananjoy Thakurta to address convention on April 21

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

To celebrate the 109th anniversary of the establishment of the revolutionary organisation, Hindi Association of Pacific Coast, popularly known as the Gadar Party, which was set up on April 21, 1913, a huge convention will be held at the local Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall. Scholar and thinker Prananjoy Guha Thakurta will be the key speaker on the occasion.

Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee president Ajmer Singh Aulakh, general secretary Gurmeet Singh and cultural wing convenor Amolak Singh said it was with the publication of the Ghadar newspaper on 1 November, 1913 that the Ghadar Party found its name and was popularised with the same name as a foundational movement for the Indian Independence struggle.

A series of meetings and conventions by Punjabi Indians living in the US and Canada preceded the Ghadar Movement and acted as the first phase of the seed of a revolution against the British in India. Many of the key players and participants of this movement later sparked major upheavals in the country - collectively these incidents acted as a huge catalyst for the freedom movement in India.

To commemorate 109 years of the movement, a covention will be held on April 21 this year at the Shaheed Vishnu Ganesh Pingle Hall at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall, during which the key speaker will be acclaimed scholar, author and journalist Prananjay Guha Thakurta.

Members said, known for his writings in the “Economic and Political Weekly”, Guha will speak on the contemporary scenario in the country and throw light on the aspects with which the country currently grapples. The event will begin with the hoisting of the Ghadar flag by the Vijay Bambeli, member, Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee. The committee also appealed to people to participate in the vent in huge numbers to pay tributes to freedom movement luminaries and to listen to those putting the past in perspective in the context of the present time.