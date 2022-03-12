Pre-recruitment training cadre from March 14

Hoshiarpur, March 11
District Defence Services Welfare Officer Col Jarnail Singh (retd) said a pre-recruitment training cadre for all sections of youth would begin from March 14 at the District Defence Services Welfare Office.
He said youth would be trained to get recruited in the Army, Navy, Air Force, besides Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force for recruitment in the Punjab Police. He said candidates should bring their original educational qualification certificate, proof of age, SC/ST certificate, if any. They have been asked to bring a certificate, residence certificate and a copy of discharge book or relationship certificate in case of dependent of ex-serviceman to get their name registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...