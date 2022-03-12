Pre-recruitment training cadre from March 14

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 11

District Defence Services Welfare Officer Col Jarnail Singh (retd) said a pre-recruitment training cadre for all sections of youth would begin from March 14 at the District Defence Services Welfare Office.

He said youth would be trained to get recruited in the Army, Navy, Air Force, besides Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force for recruitment in the Punjab Police. He said candidates should bring their original educational qualification certificate, proof of age, SC/ST certificate, if any. They have been asked to bring a certificate, residence certificate and a copy of discharge book or relationship certificate in case of dependent of ex-serviceman to get their name registered.