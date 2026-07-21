Pregnant woman, husband jump into Hoshiarpur canal, die

A young couple allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a canal near Basi Maroof village under the Hariana police station limits in Hoshiarpur district late on Sunday night. The incident has left the local community in shock.

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The deceased have been identified as Arif (25), son of Kasim, a native of Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh who was residing at Dhir Farm in Basi Maroof, and his wife, Shehnaz (25).

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According to Hariana SHO Kiran Singh, the couple was reportedly seen arguing near the canal earlier in the day before returning home. However, another dispute allegedly broke out around 11 pm. Shehnaz is said to have asked her husband to take her to her parental home in Rupnagar. Arif allegedly took her on a motorcycle and the couple later jumped into the canal near Basi Maroof. Their motorcycle was found parked on the canal bank.

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On receiving information, the police reached the spot and recovered both bodies from the canal. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.

SHO Kiran Singh said the preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute may have led to the extreme step. However, the police are investigating all possible angles before reaching any conclusion.

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The police also confirmed that Shehnaz was pregnant, making the incident even more tragic. The deaths have cast a pall of gloom over the area.