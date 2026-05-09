Prepaid smart metering leaves Jalandhar government schools powerless amid rising heat

In a major blow to government schools, several educational institutions across Jalandhar and adjoining districts are staring at abrupt electricity disconnections after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) initiated prepaid billing on smart meters installed on their premises.

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Under the new system, schools are required to recharge electricity connections in advance, failing which power supply is automatically snapped once the balance turns negative. This move has already started disrupting studies in government schools.

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According to PSPCL officials, the prepaid billing is a part of the statewide drive aimed at tightening control over defaulting government connections. Except hospitals, almost all government establishments, including schools, are being brought under the ambit of prepaid smart metering.

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Officials said smart meters operate on a SIM based recharge model. “If a school deposits Rs 1,000 to the power department, they can consume electricity equivalent to that amount, but once the balance goes negative, the supply is automatically disconnected. Prepaid billing in Jalandhar was initiated around two to three days ago,” they said.

The impact of the prepaid billing came to the fore on Thursday when a government primary school in Mundi Shehrian village of Jalandhar district witnessed an abrupt power disconnection during school hours, forcing nearly 43 students to spend the entire day without electricity amid rising temperatures.

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School in-charge Rajdeep Kaur said, “The electricity supply snapped around 11.04 am after the smart meter balance went into “minus four”. We immediately informed the Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) concerned. The electricity was restored only on Friday after some amount was deposited with the power department.”

In another incident, highlighting the fallout of the system, a government elementary school in Oharpur village of Hoshiarpur district also faced power disconnection over pending dues of nearly Rs 2,500. In a letter addressed to the SDO, Hoshiarpur 1B, the school authorities stated that the electricity connection was snapped on May 5 due to delayed payment of the bill. The school warned that the disruption was severely affecting classroom teaching.

The recurring incidents power snapping have triggered concern within the education department, especially as schools now fear sudden blackouts over exhausted recharge balances rather than conventional billing defaults.

Following incidents, the district education department in Jalandhar has sought urgent details from all Block Nodal Officers regarding schools where smart electricity meters have been installed.

In a communication issued by the District Education Officer (Secondary), officials were directed to furnish school-wise data, including meter type, smart meter numbers and specific remarks. The department also sought clarification regarding the orders under which these smart meters were installed and the grant or budget head from which the expenditure was incurred.