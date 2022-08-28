Preparations in full swing for 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan'

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, August 27
Students from across the state have gathered at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar, from where, the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will be kick-started on August 29. The rehearsal for the inaugural ceremony was held at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, where over hundreds of particpants, officials and coaches gathered ahead of the inaugural ceremony on Monday.
State Agrcultural Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Principal Secretary Raj Kamal Chaudhary and Director Sports Rajesh Dhiman also reviewed arrangements for the inaugural event.
Over 3.5K registrations
There has been an overwhelming response to registrations, which have crossed the 3,500 mark. Around 50 participants from each district have come to Jalandhar so far.
There will be six games at block level, 22 games at the district level and 32 games at the state level. —Lovedeep Singh, DSO
A contingent of at least 35 to 50 students from every district arrived at the stadium today. In total, over 2,500 students from across the state are expected to particpate in the inaugural ceremony, which will feature cultural performances, a march-past comprising students from across the state and various sports. For the march-past alone, as many as fifty students from each district are expected to participate, inclduing one flag bearer. Rehearsals for Bhangra, Giddha and Gatka performances, the march-past, the baton relay and for sports - like skating, volleyball, the tug of war, gymnastics, among others, were held today.
Abhishek from the Government Boys High School Samrai Jandiala, said, “During the Covid pandemic we underwent a time of gloom because tourneys were stopped and there wasn’t much sporting activity happeneing. From our village, a team of 20 people has come in. We are very excited to play for the games. We’ll be particpating in the event on August 29, and would also compete in the block games to be held thereafter.”
District Sports Officer (DSO), Lovedeep Singh said, “Everyone is very excited about the games. Especially after Covid, these games are being seen as a big opportunity for students and sportspersons. We observe the National Sports Day on 29th August every year, and this occasion will mark the start of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in the state this year.”
Nooran Sisters to enthrall audience
The inaugural ceremony of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will feature a special entertainment segment. Cultural events will be presented by Nooran Sisters, singer Ranjit Bawa and Amrit Mann on the occasion.
