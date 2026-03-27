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Home / Jalandhar / Preparations on for CM Mann’s daughter’s second birthday party on Saturday

Preparations on for CM Mann’s daughter’s second birthday party on Saturday

The CM’s residence has been decorated with traditional Punjabi themes, including a “khooh” (traditional well) and chulha-chaunka (kitchen installations)

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:43 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Grand preparations are underway for CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann’s daughter’s birthday at the CM’s Baradari residence in Jalandhar. File photo
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Grand preparations are underway for CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann’s daughter’s birthday at the CM’s Baradari residence in Jalandhar. Niyamat Kaur turns two on March 28, and the event will celebrate Punjab’s heritage and culture.

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The CM had moved into his new home months ago, this year. Formerly, it served as the venue for ‘lok milnis’ and other public events.

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The CM’s residence has been decorated with traditional Punjabi themes, including a “khooh” (traditional well) and chulha-chaunka (kitchen installations). Around 2,000 guests, including dignitaries and political leaders, are expected. Along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, state ministers, MLAs and district chairman are the event invitees.

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Punjabi singers will perform at the event. The party starts in the evening and goes on till late night. Various venues outside the Baradari area are being shortlisted for parking.

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