Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

In a daring incident that took place on the Mithapur Road late last night, a priest associated with Geeta Mandir, Model Town, was robbed of Rs 15,000 in cash and a gold ring.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Somnath, was returning home on a scooty after attending his daughter-in-law’s birthday celebrations.

A car started tailing Somnath from Cheema Chowk until he reached Mithapur road. There, a woman halted him on the pretext of seeking directions. Within minutes, two armed youths came out of the car. They threatened him and robbed him of cash and a gold ring.

In his statement to the police, Somnath recounted how the robbers brandished sharp weapons and were evidently under the influence of intoxicants.

“A youth driving the car instructed his accomplice to attack me with a sword if I did not follow their demands. Fearing for my life, I had no choice but to hand over the cash and gold ring to them,” he said.

He said it was only when his family’s car arrived at the scene that the robbers made a hasty escape. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members expressed their dismay at the delayed response of the police, saying it took them an hour to arrive at the scene after being informed about the robbery. They provided a detailed description of the three culprits, including the woman, requesting them to take swift action.

Youth Cong expresses concern over law & order

Angad Dutta, secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, while expressing concern over the robbery incident at Geeta Mandir, raised serious questions about security in the state.

In light of the incident, Dutta criticised the ruling government for its failure to maintain law and order in the state. He stated that the crime rate had significantly increased under its administration, raising serious questions about the government’s ability to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“In this particular case, it took the police an hour to reach the crime scene, which is unacceptable, he stated, adding that the shortage of police personnel, patrol vehicles and other essential resources has significantly hindered their ability to respond promptly to incidents, making the public vulnerable to criminal activities,” he said.

Robbers brandished sharp weapons

In his statement to the police, the victim, Somnath recounted how the robbers brandished sharp weapons and were evidently under the influence of intoxicants. “A youth driving the car instructed his accomplice to attack me with a sword if I did not follow their demands. Fearing for my life, I had no choice but to hand over the cash and gold ring to them,” he said.

Delayed response of police, say victim’s kin

The victim’s family members expressed their dismay at the delayed response of the police, saying it took them an hour to arrive at the scene after being informed about the robbery. They provided a detailed description of the three culprits, including the woman, requesting them to take swift action.