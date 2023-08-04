 Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring : The Tribune India

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Car-borne woman stops him to seek directions, 2 others threaten him

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

The police record the victim’s statement in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

In a daring incident that took place on the Mithapur Road late last night, a priest associated with Geeta Mandir, Model Town, was robbed of Rs 15,000 in cash and a gold ring.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Somnath, was returning home on a scooty after attending his daughter-in-law’s birthday celebrations.

A car started tailing Somnath from Cheema Chowk until he reached Mithapur road. There, a woman halted him on the pretext of seeking directions. Within minutes, two armed youths came out of the car. They threatened him and robbed him of cash and a gold ring.

In his statement to the police, Somnath recounted how the robbers brandished sharp weapons and were evidently under the influence of intoxicants.

“A youth driving the car instructed his accomplice to attack me with a sword if I did not follow their demands. Fearing for my life, I had no choice but to hand over the cash and gold ring to them,” he said.

He said it was only when his family’s car arrived at the scene that the robbers made a hasty escape. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members expressed their dismay at the delayed response of the police, saying it took them an hour to arrive at the scene after being informed about the robbery. They provided a detailed description of the three culprits, including the woman, requesting them to take swift action.

Youth Cong expresses concern over law & order

Angad Dutta, secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, while expressing concern over the robbery incident at Geeta Mandir, raised serious questions about security in the state.

In light of the incident, Dutta criticised the ruling government for its failure to maintain law and order in the state. He stated that the crime rate had significantly increased under its administration, raising serious questions about the government’s ability to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“In this particular case, it took the police an hour to reach the crime scene, which is unacceptable, he stated, adding that the shortage of police personnel, patrol vehicles and other essential resources has significantly hindered their ability to respond promptly to incidents, making the public vulnerable to criminal activities,” he said.

Robbers brandished sharp weapons

In his statement to the police, the victim, Somnath recounted how the robbers brandished sharp weapons and were evidently under the influence of intoxicants. “A youth driving the car instructed his accomplice to attack me with a sword if I did not follow their demands. Fearing for my life, I had no choice but to hand over the cash and gold ring to them,” he said.

Delayed response of police, say victim’s kin

The victim’s family members expressed their dismay at the delayed response of the police, saying it took them an hour to arrive at the scene after being informed about the robbery. They provided a detailed description of the three culprits, including the woman, requesting them to take swift action.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

3
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

4
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

6
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

7
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days, says Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

9
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

10
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh violence

Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Manipur violence debate: Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary third extension

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension

Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Drug peddler held with 6-kg heroin

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sec 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant

LS clears Bill on Delhi services, Shah calls out Oppn for ‘double standards’

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Neeraj Bawania gang’s shooter held in Rohini

LS Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP for rest of monsoon session

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Police recover more pistols from gangster Balachauria

Tuition teacher held on charge of raping, impregnating minor

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder’s ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala