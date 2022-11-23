Primary school games to begin today

Hoshiarpur, November 22
As per the order of the School Education Department Punjab, District Primary School Sports tourney is being held from November 23 to November 25 under the chairmanship of Sanjeev Gautam, District Education Officer-cum-Chairman, District Tournament Committee and Sukhwinder Singh, Deputy District Education Officer and Daljit Singh, DM Sports. The opening ceremony is to begin at 11 am at Lajwanti Stadium, Hoshiarpur.
District Education Officer Sanjeev Gautam reviewed the preparations for the Games and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. DM Sports Daljit Singh said that the Block Primary Education Officers, Block Nodal Officers, Block Sports Officers and teachers of various schools have been put on duty for making the arrangements.
BPEO Amarinder Pal Singh Dhillon, Charanjeet, BPEO Raj Kumar, Neelam Rani, Simi Bala, Ram Singh, Surinder Pal Singh, Gurwinder Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh, Brahmjeet Singh, Gurmail Singh, Yograj Singh and Samarjeet Singh were among those present on the occasion.
