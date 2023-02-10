 Principal Secy reviews ongoing projects : The Tribune India

Principal Secy reviews ongoing projects



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar on Thrusday reviewed the status of ongoing projects and developmental works in the district and expressed satisfaction over the progress of NHAI projects, surface water works, functioning of Aam Aadmi Clinics and works pertaining to Adampur airport.

E-way land acquired, water project on track

  • Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh informed Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar that the land in the district for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway had been acquired and the work on this project had started.
  • Jaspreet Singh also elaborated that the Rs 525-crore surface water source-based drinking water project was also being executed at a good pace.

In a review meeting held here, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh apprised the Principal Secretary of the successful acquisition of the required land in the district for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, and the initiation of the work on the project. He further informed that the work had also started on Amritsar-Bathinda Green Field Bypass and the Jalandhar Bypass with the complete possession of the required land. It was also informed that the work on Chuggitti Railway Over Bridge was in full swing with 80 per cent completion, besides there were some proposed ROBs/RUBs in the city areas to facilitate the high volume of traffic. Jaspreet Singh also elaborated that the Rs 525 crore surface water project was also being executed at a good pace, with the work on the 24x7 surface water supply going on a war footing at Jalandhar branch.

The Principal Secretary was also informed about the work on the sewage treatment plants of various capacities in Nakodar, Shahkot, Adampur, Goraya, Phillaur and Kartarpur.

The Principal Secretary also took details from Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma about the functioning of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the districts. In the first phase, six Aam Aadmi Clinics were opened, while 32 were started in the second phase with 26 in rural and six in urban areas, said the Civil Surgeon, adding that these clinics were ensuring quality healthcare services.

Krishan Kumar also reviewed the progress of ongoing works at Adampur Airport, besides works being carried out under MGNREGS, including model parks and playgrounds in rural areas, Amrit Sarovars and flood protection works.

