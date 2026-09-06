Prisoner held with drugs in Kapurthala jail

Phagwara: A prisoner lodged at Kapurthala Central Jail was allegedly found carrying suspected contraband during a physical search on September 2, according to a jail report. The prisoner, identified as Vishal, was allegedly carrying 100 white tablets wrapped in black tape and five red capsules concealed in a packet. The report states that the substances were recovered from a concealed part of his body. Samples have been sent for examination, and further action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will be taken if the substances are confirmed to fall within its provisions.

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Man held with 7 gm heroin

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Phagwara: The police arrested a man during patrolling near Karbuja Mandi after allegedly recovering 7 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused was identified as Simdar Kaur, a resident of Kapurthala. A case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. The alleged recovery and charges remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.

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Two held with 20 gm heroin, 50 pills

Phagwara: The police arrested two men after allegedly recovering 20 grams of heroin and 50 intoxicant tablets from their possession. The accused were identified as Mohan Singh and Karan Singh, residents of Toti village in Sultanpur Lodhi. A case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

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Two held with 200 Pregabalin capsules

Phagwara: Two men were arrested after the police allegedly recovered 200 Pregabalin capsules from them during a raid near the Civil Hospital. According to the police, the accused were allegedly involved in selling the capsules without the required licence or permit. They were travelling on a motorcycle at the time. The police said the capsules and motorcycle were taken into possession and a case was registered against the accused.

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Five booked for firing at house

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against five persons following a complaint alleging that they, along with their associates, opened fire at a house in the Shahkot area on the night of September 3. According to the police report, one of the accused was identified, while the identities of the others were yet to be established. The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws. A police investigation is underway.

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Man held with 8 gm heroin

Phagwara: The Goraya police arrested a man on September 4 after allegedly recovering 8 grams of heroin from his possession near the canal bridge at Kamalpur village. The accused was identified as Pradeep Singh, alias Akash. The police said he was allegedly carrying the substance. A case was registered under Sections 21-B and 61-85 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.