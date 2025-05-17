Priti tops district with 97.85% marks, 3 share second spot

The Punjab School Education Board declared Class X results today. As many as 13 girls from Jalandhar made it to the merit list. Priti Kumari from Cantt Board Girls Senior Secondary School got 636 out of 650 (97.85 per cent). She has got the 14th rank in the state and has stood first in the district.

Advertisement

Priti wants to become a doctor. "Social media wastes time. I was just focused on my studies and this has paid off," she told The Tribune. She further added that she will take admission in medical stream with mathematics as an extra subject. "Math is my favourite subject," she said.

Priti mentioned that she always focused on understanding the concepts rather than cramming.

Advertisement

"I really enjoy applying mehendi on other's hands. I love listening to music, it is my escape. I also love reading books of general knowledge," she further added.

Principal of the school Punam Pathak said she was proud of Priti's hard work. "She has always been a well-disciplined and intelligent girl," the Principal said.

Advertisement

Alkmar of Sri Mahavir Jain School, Navneet Kaur of Pushpa Mehta Memorial Arya Model School and Neelu Kumari from Government Senior Secondary School, Maqsudan, have shared the second position in the district and are 16th in the state. They got 634 out of 650 (97.54 %) marks.

Alkmar said that his aim is to become a doctor and this is the first step towards that. "I have seen students studying a day or two days before exams. I never do that, I start studying when session starts and that keeps the pressure off me and I never feel stressed. I always revisit the topic that is taught in the school," he shared his routine.

Shopkeeper's son Alkmar is also not on social media as he considers it one of the biggest distraction and wants to stay away from it. Avinash Chander, the Principal of the school expressed his happiness. "Alkmar is good in extra-curricular activities as well. He has won several prizes in the debate and declamation competitions. He is an all-rounder," he told The Tribune.

Navneet Kaur from Kartarpur, who has also got second position, shared that she wanted to become a chartered accountant. She used to study till 1.30 at night and she would often tell her mother to ask her questions. "I have a huge interest in arts and crafts and painting as well," she said. Interestingly, she also stayed away from social media and did not have any social media accounts.