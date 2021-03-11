Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

Jalandhar, August 13
Terming the Punjab Government’s decision to honour one government and private hospital each in all districts for their notable contribution in implementing the Ayushman Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, during the district-level Independence Day function, a farce, the IMA, Punjab, announced the boycott.
IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Mann said instead of releasing the long-pending payments under the Ayushman Scheme, the Punjab Government was just trying to play gimmicks.
Dr Maan said in the communication, along with the list of hospitals and appreciation certificate, to all DCs, the Special Secretary-cum-CEO, State Health Agency, Punjab, has stated that the hospitals have treated the maximum cases under the Ayushman scheme during the first seven months of the current year, hence, these should be honoured on Independence Day function at their respective districts. “The IMA, Punjab, does not only condemn the double standards of the government, but also refuses to accept the appreciation letters sans release of pending payments of the hospitals,” said Dr Maan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...