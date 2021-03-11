Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 13

Terming the Punjab Government’s decision to honour one government and private hospital each in all districts for their notable contribution in implementing the Ayushman Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, during the district-level Independence Day function, a farce, the IMA, Punjab, announced the boycott.

IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Mann said instead of releasing the long-pending payments under the Ayushman Scheme, the Punjab Government was just trying to play gimmicks.

Dr Maan said in the communication, along with the list of hospitals and appreciation certificate, to all DCs, the Special Secretary-cum-CEO, State Health Agency, Punjab, has stated that the hospitals have treated the maximum cases under the Ayushman scheme during the first seven months of the current year, hence, these should be honoured on Independence Day function at their respective districts. “The IMA, Punjab, does not only condemn the double standards of the government, but also refuses to accept the appreciation letters sans release of pending payments of the hospitals,” said Dr Maan.