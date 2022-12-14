Private schools fall in line, return fee to students who lost family breadwinner

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 13

Complying with the orders of the District Regulatory Body, as many as five private schools of the city have returned fees to students who had lost their father or the sole breadwinner of the family.

The DRB last month had received complaints from a few parents that though the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, strictly prohibits schools from charging fees from students who had lost their father or earning member of the family, the schools were not complying with the Act, and were charging full fee from such students.

Acting on the complaints, the DRB summoned the school authorities to ADC’s office, and gave them the time to discuss the matter with their higher authorities or managing directors. However, they were strictly told to comply with the Act.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Manu Jindal, a member of the DRB, said they had received a total of seven complaints against schools of which two complaints were each against Police DAV Public School and APS Public, Wadala Chowk, while one complaint each against KV-1, Jalandhar, St Judes School, Nakodar, and BSF Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar Cantt.

He said all the above-mentioned schools complying with the orders of the DRB as well as the guidelines of the Fee Regulation Act, have returned the fees to students. “The schools have also given in writing to the DRB that they will provide free education to them till the class they wish to pursue studies in their schools”, he added.

Jindal said the schools have returned fees from the time period when the father or sole bread earner of the family died to till present, besides, in future also no fees will be charged from them.

What does Act say?

According to the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, if the father or earning member of a student's family dies, he or she shall not be compelled to leave school on account of non-payment of fee, and they should be provided free education till the completion of their studies.