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Home / Jalandhar / Private schools must reserve 25% seats under RTE Act: Kapurthala DC

Private schools must reserve 25% seats under RTE Act: Kapurthala DC

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:41 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Kapurthala DC Akash Bansal. FILE
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Friday directed all private unaided schools in the district to reserve 25 per cent of their seats in school entry class for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and provide them free and compulsory education as per the provisions of the Act. Chairing a meeting with officials of the Education Department, the Deputy Commissioner said that all schools covered under the RTE Act must strictly comply with the provision of reserving 25 per cent seats of their school entry class for eligible EWS and disadvantaged children.

He said that information and details regarding the approximately 25 per cent seats available in private schools have already been uploaded on the Kapurthala.gov.in to facilitate parents in assessing the availability of seats and submitting online applications once the portal is opened next year.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed the education officials to undertake special measures to create awareness among parents regarding the 25 per cent reservation provision under the RTE Act. He said that parents could directly contact the district administration in case of any query, difficulty or complaint regarding the 25 per cent seats through the helpline number 01822-233777 and email ID dc.kpr@punjab.gov.in.

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Regarding the approximately 25 per cent seats available in private school must be displayed on schools’ notice boards and website (if available) by schools. He added that compliance reports in this regard would also be obtained from all concerned schools. He said that as part of the awareness initiative, special training had been imparted to 17 Para-Legal Volunteers of the District Legal Services Authority. During the training, the volunteers were provided detailed information regarding the provisions governing the 25 per cent seats, eligibility criteria and the online application process.

The trained volunteers would now create awareness among the general public through meetings and seminars to be organised by the District Legal Services Authority. The Deputy Commissioner categorically directed all private unaided schools covered under the RTE Act to ensure strict compliance with the provisions regarding reservation of 25 per cent seats and free and compulsory education for eligible children. He said that any school found violating or failing to comply with the provisions of the RTE Act would be liable for appropriate action as per the rules and applicable provisions of law. The Education Department officials were also directed to closely monitor compliance by the schools and submit the requisite reports to the district administration by conducting surprise checking.

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